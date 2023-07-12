Partly Cloudy 85°

Mom Heidi Jones Dies Unexpectedly In Fairfax, Fund Says

Mom of three Heidi Jones died unexpectedly in Fairfax on July 7, 2023, leaving her loved ones reeling.

Heidi Jones Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Cecilia Levine
A GoFundMe campaign launched by her husband, Jamal Jones, had raised $5,900 as of Wednesday, July 12.

"I still can't believe that I have to bury my friend, my wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend to many, and my life partner," he writes. 

"I am asking for any help that anyone can give to help towards funeral costs. We have 3 beautiful daughters, Faith, Grace, and Taylor and we are all trying to process what happened and how we can pick up the pieces.

"She is gone far too young."

A cause of death was not announced. Click here to donate to the family.

