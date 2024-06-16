Springfield resident Fayra Desiree Bonilla-Rubi was reported missing to the Fairfax County Police Department by family members on Monday, June 10, only to be found dead in the 7600 block of Highland Street late on Friday afternoon, according to officials, who say they were alerted to the body by a member of the community.

The investigation into her death is ongoing, and an autopsy is being conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.

No additional details were provided by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

