McLean's Duff Goldman Details Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver

Goldman, born Jeffrey Adam "Duff" Goldman, and who attended McLean High School in 1992, tells PEOPLE he was being driven home in a car from Los Angeles International Airport Sunday, Feb. 4, when the vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.

"On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday," he said on Instagram. "Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags.

"A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road."

Goldman, 49, says he thanked his "lucky stars" that he was still alive to celebrate her third birthday, having escaped largely fine. However, he did suffer injuries to his hands, which will make his culinary career more difficult for the foreseeable future.

"I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke," Duff writes. "There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.