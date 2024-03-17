Maryland Man Accused Of Violating Protective Order, Killing Ex In Fairfax County, Police Say

Tylen Jennings, 30, has been charged with murder and other offenses for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Anesha Isaacs in Annandale, who died at the hospital after being found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers were called at around 4:45 p.m. to the 3200 block of Woodburn Road near the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus when Isaacs called to report that Jennings was blocking her vehicle with his and preventing her from being able to leave.

She advised the dispatcher that Jennings was wanted, police say, and she had an active protective order against him. Jennings then shot the victim and fled before officers arrived to investigate.

Upon arrival, they found Isaacs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say that the officers were able to identify Jennings' vehicle and issued a BOLO, leading to his apprehension in Prince George's County.

"The vehicle alerted on a License Plate Reader heading towards Maryland," they added. "Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department quickly set up to anticipate Jennings’s path and safely took him into custody in Maryland.

"A firearm was recovered inside his vehicle."

Jennings was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree murder;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Abduction;

Protective order violation.

He was being held at the Prince George's County Correctional Center without bond until he could be extradited back to Fairfax County to face the charges.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.