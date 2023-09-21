Man Raped Woman At Planned Motel Meet In Fairfax County, Police Say

A fresh alert with new photos was released by the Fairfax County Police Department on Thursday as they seek the public's assistance in identifying and apprehending a suspect wanted in connection to a rape at an area motel in Mosby.

Police say that at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, the wanted man arranged to meet a woman at the Quarry Inn Motel on Lee Highway.

Things then took a turn for the worse.

When the woman opened the door, the man took out a knife and threatened to her, according to investigators. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape and alert the police.

Responding officers canvassed the area, but could not find the man, though during the investigation, video of the suspect walking through near the motel was unearthed and still photos were released on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The suspect was described only as being a Hispanic man in his 20s with a thin build, and acne or scars on his face. No other information was released by the department.

Anyone with information regarding the man has been asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau by calling (703) 246-7800.

