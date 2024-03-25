Man Raped Annandale Business Owner, Held Her Captive For Hours: Cops

In announcing the arrest of Kevin Lopez-Altan of Annandale, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis called him a "monstrous man" whose alleged crimes are "abhorrent."

On Wednesday, March 20, Lopez-Altan was twice denied entry from an Annandale business. Then, he forced his way in, and held the 59-year-old business owner captive for several hours.

Lopez-Altan sexually assaulted the woman repeatedly and threatened to kill her if she didn't follow his commands, authorities said at a press conference.

The victim was eventually able to escape while Lopez-Altan's attention was diverted and escaped, Fairfax County police said. She ran to a nearby business and asked for someone to call for help.

By the time police arrived, Lopez-Altan was gone.

An "enormous" amount of evidence was collected, police said, and while investigating, learned that Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC) police were investigating a separate attack on a student.

This victim was a 20-year-old student and that attack happened Thursday night, March 21, police said. The woman fought Lopez-Altan off as he sexually assaulted her, authorities said.

Fingerprints taken at the scene were compared to those of Lopez-Altan's: An exact match, authorities said.

A manhunt for Lopez-Altan was launched on Friday, March 22. Around 1:20 p.m., an FCPD sergeant found him in the Heritage Center Shopping Center.

He is facing 12 violent felony offenses including rape, attempted rape, abduction, strangulation, and more. He is being held without bond.

