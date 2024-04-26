Man Claims $1M Lottery Ticket Sold At 7-Eleven In Fairfax County

That’s the reason the Falls Church resident bought a 20X the Money ticket from the Virginia Lottery, according to a release on the VA Lottery website. He told Lottery officials that as he scratched the ticket, it looked like he was going to win $10 or $20.

Then he discovered he’d just won the game’s $1 million top prize.

He had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $625,000 before taxes. He chose the cash option.

Islam bought his winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 201 South Washington Street in Falls Church. Stores that sell a $1 million winning ticket receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Mr. Islam lives in Fairfax County, which received more than $48.5 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

