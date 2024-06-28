Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department apprehended Merrifield resident Victor Villalobos following an investigation into a reported sexual battery involving a child.

Officers responded to a playground in the 7300 block of Arlington Boulevard in Merrifield, where it was determined that a man allegedly unlawfully touched the juvenile, Villalobos was quickly identified as a suspect and was taken into custody without incident.

Villalobos was charged with aggravated sexual battery of a juvenile under the age of 13. He's being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have had unlawful contact with Villalobos or has additional information has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (703) 246-7800 and selecting option 4.

