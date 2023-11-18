Lorton Motorcyclist, 27, Killed In Rt. 28 Crash In Centreville Just Started New Job As Engineer

Zafeer Piracha, of Lorton was heading north on the roadway on a Kawasaki when he was struck by a 2016 Acura TLX, also heading north, at Westfields Boulevard in Centreville around 9 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

Piracha was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Acura driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate whether speed and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Pirarcha's LinkedIn page shows he graduated from George Mason University in 2020, where he was an active member of the Pakistani club. He was four months into a new role as partner engineer at Red River, his LinkedIn page says.

