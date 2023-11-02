Look Dine-In Cinema, Reimagining Theaters Across America, Opens In Reston

LOOK Dine-In Cinema has opened in the space previously operated by Bow Tie Cinemas on Market Street in Reston, which shuttered about two years ago.

The theater is slowly expanding across the U.S., having recently replaced other theaters across the country including an iPic in Dobbs Ferry, NY, a Landmark theater in Manhattan, and more.

The movie theater officially opened on Thursday, Nov. 2, with showtimes listed on its website.

The cinema has totally renovated the space and offers an expansive menu complete with cocktails, beer, wine, salads, appetizers, burgers, shakes, and kids meals.

LOOK describes itself as "innovators in the entertainment space," complete with technology that allows guests to control their food and beverage ordering, laser projection, state-of-the-art sound, and luxury seating, according to its website.

LOOK Dine-In Cinema, 11940, Market St., Reston

