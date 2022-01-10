Virginia Beach Fire Captain Battles Cancer

Support is surging for a Virginia Beach fire captain battling cancer.

Matt Chiaverotti, affectionately known as "Chevy," was 43 years old when he was diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma — rare form of cancer — and is undergoing treatment in Houston, TX, according to a GoFundMe launched for his family.

With more than 20 years of firefighting experience, Chiaverotti is a search team manager with FEMA Virginia Task Force 2. He has responded to thousands of calls across Virginia Beach, and in April 2012, spent several hours searching for victims of an F18 crash, according to the campaign.

"While firefighters are possibly exposed to cancer causing carcinogens at every structure fire they respond to, this incident involved burning carbon fiber and copious amounts of firefighting foam," the GoFundMe reads.

"Exposure to burning carbon fiber and firefighting foam has been linked to cause cancer. Chevy also has deployed many times with VATF2 and has responded to disasters to assist citizens in the US, Haiti, and Puerto Rico."

Chiaverotti shares an 11-year-old son with his wife, Sara, a longtime Kindergarten teacher.

"Matt and Sara have served our community for many years, helping endless amounts of citizens and children," the campaign says. "They now need our help! Please help support Matt and his family as he battles Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer!"

