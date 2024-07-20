Leesburg Pike Reopens Following Fatal Crash In Fairfax County Intersection

Officers were called before 5 a.m. on July 20 to the area of Leesburg Pike and Downey Drive in Great Falls, where a woman was hit by a car, which remained at the scene.

The woman was evaluated and treated at the scene before first responders pronounced her dead.

Following the crash, Leesburg Pike was shut down for hours in the area while detectives investigated. All lanes reopened at around 9 a.m, on Saturday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.