Julio Pascual Sejas was trying to speak to his estranged wife when he shot three rounds through the door of the business on the 8500 block of Bauer Drive in Springfield around 215 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, FCPD's Deputy Chief Brooke Wright said.

Sejas' spouse and another women were struck and hospitalized.

Within three hours, detectives arrested Sejas at Dulles International Airport as he was attempting to pick up family members who were arriving in Virginia, police said. He was transported to the Adult Detention Center and held on no bond.

Sejas was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, three counts of Shooting at a School Building, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

