(John) Andrew Stowe was being remembered in his obituary as "indispensable" in his role as senior director of government compliance at ICF International. He was 51 years old.

More than $5,900 had been raised on a GoFundMe for his wife, Jessica Lydic Stowe, son (John) Oliver, 13, and daughter Vivienne Amelia (10).

Born in Indiana, Andrew graduated from Lake Braddock Secondary in 1990, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from George Mason University in 1998, his obituary says.

"His expertise won him universal respect as he masterfully managed varied responsibilities, including supervisory, instructional and mentoring roles," the obit reads, noting he was also a skilled woodworker, home repairman, triathlete, and more.

A celebration of life was held Feb. 29. Click here to donate to Stowe's family and here for his complete obituary.

