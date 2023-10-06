James Madison HS Basketball Coach Embezzled Money From Event: Police

Drew Smerdzinski, of Herndon, is believed to have embezzled money from a school event at James Madison High School, county police said.

The coach, who became the center of an investigation in July, was charged by a warrant on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and surrendered on Thursday, Oct. 5, with felony embezzlement, police said.

Smerdzinski was released on an unsecured bond, and has been suspended from his position following the arrest.

