Inmate, 53, Found Dead In Cell At Fairfax County Detention Center

Latasha Dove was found unresponsive in her single cell at the ADC on Tuesday, Aug. 1, county police said.

Deputies immediately began performing life-saving measures before fire and Rescue personnel responded and transported Dove to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.

Dove had been in the custody of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and being held at the ADC since July 26. She was arrested for simple assault and destruction of property and was being held on bond.

