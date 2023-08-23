I-66 Shooting Between Vehicles Sends Passenger To Hospital

Gunfire broke out between two Honda sedans on the eastbound side around 1:10 p.m. Both vehicles pulled over to the side of the interstate near the 50 mile marker.

The shooting suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody by state police without incident.

One of the two occupants in the other Honda was struck and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No further details were provided.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or any interactions between the two vehicles prior to the shooting on I-66 is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

