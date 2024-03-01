Great Falls Bank Robber Arrested In Montgomery County, Police Say

Officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday morning to Wells Fargo on Walker Road in Great Falls, where a man took out a gun, demanded cash, and left in a vehicle.

He didn't make it far.

A spokesperson from the department confirmed that the bank robber was taken into custody with an assist from a police helicopter, quick-thinking officers, and backup from the Montgomery County Police Department.

No details about the suspect were immediately provided by police. The incident remains under investigation.

