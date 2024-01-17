Georgia Man Posed As Police To Bilk City Residents Out Of Cash In Fairfax, Officials Say

Razie Brown has been extradited back to the City of Fairfax following an investigation into reports of a con man posing as law enforcement officials attempting to steal money in a scheme that dates back to last summer.

According to officials, in June 2023, local police were alerted to multiple cases of fraud after they were contacted by an unknown person who identified himself as a police officer.

In each case, Brown informed his victim that they had active warrants out for their arrest and were required to pay a bond to avoid being arrested. They then met in person and paid the requested money.

The Covington, Georgia resident was charged with four counts each of obtaining money by false pretense and impersonating a law enforcement officer. He is being held on no bond.

No details about his next court appearance has been released.

