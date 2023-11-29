French Bulldog 'Queen' Stolen From Kingdom In Springfield, Police Say

An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department on Wednesday as they attempt to locate a French bulldog who was taken in an apparent burglary earlier this week.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday morning, officers from the department were called to the 7500 block of Tralee Woods Court in Springfield after a woman was advised by a neighbor that her dogs were running loose through the neighborhood.

The family friend was able to fetch two dogs, but a third, Queen, has not been located.

According to police, a person broke into the woman's home and attempted to take all three dogs; however, when he was unsuccessful, he got his hands on Queen and was caught on camera carrying her to a four-door Nissan, possibly an Altima or Sentra.

The man was described as being Black, approximately 5-foot-8, wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, and blue Crocs at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or dognapping has been asked to contact police in Fairfax County by calling (703) 644-7377.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.