Former VA Volunteer Firefighter, Devoted Dad Michael Broaddus Dies

Described as “a man of Sparta,” Michael graduated from Virginia Tech and worked as an Extension Agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, his obituary says. He also spent several years as a Sparta Volunteer Fire Department member.

Michael was known for his generosity and his passion for 4-H. He loved farming and was enthusiastic about “actively encouraging and mentoring the next generation,” reads his memorial.

Above all, Michael embraced his role as a caring father to his daughters, Mary Grace Broaddus and Emilee Catherine Broaddus.

In addition to his daughters, Michael is survived by his significant other, Penny Johnson; brother, Leo Joseph Mitchell (Deanna); aunts, Mary Scott Haley and Jackie Dean (Arthur); as well as several extended family members and close friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Maxie Gregg Broaddus III and Patricia Ann Holmes, and a brother, Maxie Lee Broaddus.

Tributes quickly hit social media following Michael’s unexpected passing:

“The world has lost another good young one,” reads one tribute. “There was always laughter but at the end of the night a true sense of genuineness and gratitude for what we did that evening and our friendship. Rest easy buddy and embrace your family we will take it from here.”

Michael’s memorial was held at Salem Baptist Church in Sparta on Tuesday, April 11.

