Former Teacher Who Abused DC Student Captured At Airport Attempting To Flee: Police

The 56-year-old former teacher in DC is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing at least one minor who was under the age of 18 for several months in 2014 before moving out of the States.

According to police, before he could be prosecuted, the Fairfax County resident fled, though last week, the Metropolitan Police Department was tipped off that he had returned, and a warrant was issued for his arrest the following day on Friday, Nov. 17.

He then attempted to flee again - though he was unsuccessful this time around.

Police say that on Sunday, Nov. 19, US Customers and Border Protection agents at the Baltimore Washington International Airport arrested Williams, who was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a secondary education student.

Williams is being held in Maryland pending his extradition back to DC to face the charge.

