The two-car crash happened on the 5700 block of Burke Center Pkwy in Burke around 9 p.m., police said.

The teens were slammed by another vehicle and their car went up in flames, police said.

Speed was believed to have been a factor in the crash, and police are seeking witnesses during the investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.