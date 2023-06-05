Feds Capture Thief Who Stole 53 Weapons From Springfield Gun Store: Police

Cedric Antonio Minger, 20, was arrested by the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) at a home in Washington DC on Monday, May 22, county police said.

Minger and three other masked men were captured on surveillance footage breaking into Dominion Defense on Fullerton Road in Springfield through a small opening above the door around 3 a.m. Saturday, April 29, county police said.

Minger and others stole 53 firearms, which were a combination of long guns and handguns, authorities said. The fourth subject remained outside as a lookout. The suspects left in a gray Acura four-door sedan with no front license plate.

Minger has been charged with burglary and larceny of firearms. He remains held without bond at the adult detention center.

The United States Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are partnering together and asking for the community’s help in identifying the outstanding suspects in the overnight burglary. A reward of up to $11,000 is being offered.

