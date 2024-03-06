Father Charged In Death Of Infant Son Found With Drugs In System: Fairfax County Police

Last summer, first responders were called to the 4200 block of Americana Drive, where there were reports of an unresponsive infant who was being taken care of by his father, 37-year-old Shane Frye.

The child was rushed to an area hospital, where it passed away.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department, officers investigating the incident found drug paraphernalia in plain sight inside the home, and it was later determined that there were drugs in the home and inside Frye's system, officials say.

An autopsy later conducted by the Medical Examiner determined that there were also drugs in the baby's system, leading to an arrest warrant for Frye, who was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with:

Involuntary manslaughter;

Felony child abuse and neglect;

Two counts of possession of Schedule I/II narcotics.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

