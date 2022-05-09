Fairfax County Welcomes Back Annual 'Wine, Whiskers And Wags' Fundraiser

Barks and booze are just around the corner in Fairfax County as a local fundraising non-profit gears up for the return of one of their most popular events.

The Friends of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter (FFCAS) is hosting their annual 'Wine, Whiskers and Wags (& Beer!)' fundraiser for the first time in two years. Evelyn Grieve is the President of the FFCAS said the group was ready to bring the event back after a noticeable shift in the community.

"We noticed an uptick of people going out and going to wineries and being more comfortable," Grieve said. "Once we saw that we said why don’t we give it a try."

The fundraiser will be held at the Farm Brewery at Broad Run, located at 16015 John Marshall Highway in Broad Run, from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

Loaded with great food, delicious drinks and fun games, the purpose of the event is to support the Fairfax County Animal Shelter with various medical procedures. Grieve said the group helps provide about 25 percent of the shelter's budget.

“The last time we had the event we had about 300 people [and] brought in about $75,000," Grieve said. This year the group hopes to net about $50,000, but the event is not just about the money.

"At the end of the day, the big thing is about getting people to know all the fabulous pets at the shelter," Grieve adds.

Tickets go for $55 in advance and $65 at the door. Each ticket includes one free drink, hefty hors d’oeuvres, one raffle ticket, access to the group's online silent auction and a swag bag.

The silent auction opened last week and is also intended for people who cannot make it to the event in person. Donations for the auction have already been pouring in from local businesses and people.

People are encouraged to bring their own pets, folding chairs, umbrella and pop-up tents as well. The event will go on rain or shine as there is a covered area and building that can accommodate unexpected weather changes. Outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed. More information can be found on the FFCAS's website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.