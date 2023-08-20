A Few Clouds 85°

DUI Fairfax County Officer On Leave After Crash That Hospitalized 7 Victims

A Fairfax County police officer was charged with driving under the influence after a car crash Saturday, Aug. 19, his department said.

Cecilia Levine
Officer Justin Faison, who was sworn in last year, was in his personal vehicle at the time of the two-car crash on Route 50 near South Manchester Street in Seven Corners, authorities said. 

Faison has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation.

Further details were not immediately released.

