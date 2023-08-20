DUI Fairfax County Officer On Leave After Crash That Hospitalized 7 Victims

Officer Justin Faison, who was sworn in last year, was in his personal vehicle at the time of the two-car crash on Route 50 near South Manchester Street in Seven Corners, authorities said.

Faison has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation.

Further details were not immediately released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.