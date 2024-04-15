Driver In Centreville Road Rage Shooting Captured Moments Later On I-66: Police

Brian Fuentes Ruiz, 22, of Manassas, began closely following the victim's vehicle after they passed him on Compton Road near Centreville Road in Centreville, him around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, county police said.

Fuentes Ruiz fired multiple shots at the victim and then fled onto I-66 east, authorities said. Officers found Ruiz moments later and recovered a firearm from his vehicle, police said.

No one else was inside the vehicle, and the victim and Fuentes Ruiz are complete strangers, police said.

Fuentes Ruiz was charged with Attempted Malicious Wounding by Shooting, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Shooting from a Vehicle, Maliciously Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, and Brandishing. He was held on no bond.

