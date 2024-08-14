Woodbridge resident Mukeh Banya, 21, was issued a summons and later released for failure to maintain proper control in connection to the two-vehicle crash that left Jack Gumm dead last month.

At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, officers were called to investigate a crash involving a 2003 Honda Accord and 2019 Volkswagen Atlas in the area of Old Yates Ford Road and Henderson Road that resulted in Gumm's death and sent two others to the hospital with less severe injuries.

Gumm was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries the following day.

According to investigators, they believe Banya was driving the Honda Accord westbound on Old Yates Ford Road when he lost control and crossed over the double yellow line.

The driver began to spin, for unknown reasons, they said, crossed over the double yellow line and was struck on the passenger side by the Volkswagen traveling in the opposite direction.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, officials said, and speed is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.