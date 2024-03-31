Drag Racing Driver Crashes During Pursuit Along I-395: State Police

Kennedy W. Mejia Medina, of Silver Spring, was in a Toyota Camry that was trying to race another car along the highway around 12:15 a.m., when Virginia State Police attempted a motor vehicle stop near Edsall Road in Fairfax County, police said.

As Medina tried to get away, it "split the lane" and tried to drive between two other southbound vehicles. The Camry collided with both causing them to both lose control and crash near Exit 2 for Edsall Road, police said.

Meanwhile, the Camry continued on a short distance before finally coming to a stop.

Medina and a passenger were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. State police charged Mejia Medina with eluding police, racing that results in an injury, damage to property and taillight violations.

Victims in the other two vehicles were transported also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.