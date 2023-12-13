Dog Found Fatally Stabbed Along Trail Behind Fairfax County Townhouses: Police

Earlier this month, officers were called to a small trail connecting Route 29 and South Barros Court when a member of the community found the dead dog - described as a young female gray and white pit bull mix - in the woods behind townhomes in the area.

Further investigation determined that the dog had been stabbed multiple times, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to police, officers believe the dog was left in the area less than 24 hours before it was discovered, and now investigators are asking residents in the area of O'Day Drive and Barros Drive to review surveillance footage to check for anything suspicious.

Anyone who may drive through the area of Route 29 who saw anything suspicious has also been asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department by calling (703) 691-2131 and requesting to speak to an on-duty Animal Protection Officer.

