Disabled Vehicle Ties Up Traffic At I-495 Ramp In Fairfax County

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 27, crews were called to a stretch of I-495 at the exit for Tysons Corner, where there was a disabled vehicle that led to delays for some motorists.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, motorists can expect delays, and the north entrance ramp at exit 47 A was "narrowed."

As of 2 p.m on Saturday afternoon, delays were ongoing as crews worked to clear the scene and tow the disabled vehicle away.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.