Disabled Vehicle Ties Up Traffic At I-495 Ramp In Fairfax County

Some travelers were tied up in Fairfax County on Saturday afternoon when a disabled vehicle caused some congestion on I-495.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
At approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 27, crews were called to a stretch of I-495 at the exit for Tysons Corner, where there was a disabled vehicle that led to delays for some motorists.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, motorists can expect delays, and the north entrance ramp at exit 47 A was "narrowed." 

As of 2 p.m on Saturday afternoon, delays were ongoing as crews worked to clear the scene and tow the disabled vehicle away.

