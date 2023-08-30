Details Released In 6-Hour Fair Oaks Barricade

Officers were called to a home on the 4000 block of Park Chase Drive in Fair Oaks around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, for a report of a man armed with firearms threatening to harm himself.

The man barricaded himself inside of a townhome with an elderly woman, so officers responded and tried to make contact with the man.

Monument Drive was closed between Government Center Parkway and Monument Hills Way as officers from the FCPD's Special Operations Division, Crisis Negotiations Team, and our Crisis Response Team, responded.

The man was safely taken into custody around 10 p.m., and was receiving services. The woman who was inside is safe. Both occupants of the home were uninjured during the barricade.

