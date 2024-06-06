The 40-year-old retired point guard who lives in Maryland was found unresponsive after a foot pursuit with Fairfax County police officers at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, June 6, the FCPD tells Daily Voice.

Officers administered Narcan, which at first did not work, authorities said. He was taken to the hospital where Narcan was administered again, and he was revived, police said.

West was released from the hospital and transported to the jail. He was served a warrant for violation of conditions of release and charged with resisting arrest on Fairchild Drive in Groveton, police said.

This isn't the first run-in with the law for the Greenbelt, MD native, who played for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, and more.

In October 2022, West was arrested for trespassing in a vehicle in Virginia. In 2020, video footage appear to capture the retired athlete being beaten with a glass bottle in Prince George's County, MD, TMZ reported at the time.

