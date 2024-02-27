Cycling Purse-Snatcher Arrested In Fairfax County: Police

Adam Houmane, of Lake Barcroft, was riding a bicycle when he approached victims from behind and snatched purses four times in January, police said.

In the Jan. 5 larceny, Houmane stole the victim’s purse then later used the victim’s credit cards, police said.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect through surveillance footage and obtained warrants for Theft of Credit Card and two counts of Credit Card Fraud.

On Jan. 27, patrol officers arrested Houmane. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged accordingly.

