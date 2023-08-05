College Grad Helps Parents Reopen Shuttered Herndon Deli In Reston

Veloce Deli, owned by Raj and Sarah Kapoor, held a soft opening earlier this week at 1900 Campus Commons Drive in Reston.

The Kapoor's 24-year-old daughter, Neha Kapoor, is pitching in.

Neha graduated George Mason University in 2021 with a degree in business management. While she works full-time as a government contractor, she's been helping her parents as the creative director at Veloce Deli.

The Kapoors lived in Queens, NY as newlyweds, where they gained experience running delis, their daughter said. When Neha was a baby, they moved to Leesburg, and opened Veloce Deli in Herndon sometime in the 2000s.

Veloce's Herndon location closed in 2022, but the Kapoors found this new Reston location, and have been building it up, changing up the vibe and menu.

Right now, Veloce offers breakfast and lunch, but Neha says they're working on securing a liquor license, with hopes of adding cocktails and happy hour specials to the menu.

"We've been getting a lot of great feedback and our old clientele have been liking the new vibe," Neha said.

