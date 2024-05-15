Michael Alcantara, of Manassas, and Hassan Kanu, of Centreville, were in a vehicle on the 14600 block of Route 29 in Centreville when they got out and exchanged gunfire around 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, Fairfax County police said.

Alcantara was found with gunshot wounds to the upper body and pronounced dead at the scene. Kanu was hospitalized in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the upper body, and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said.

Police say this was a drug-related incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.