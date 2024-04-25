Careless Morning Smoker Sparked Oakton House Fire: Officials

According to the Fairfax County Fire & Rescue department, the fire at a home on the 3000 block of Steven Martin Drive in Oakton broke out just before 9 a.m. on April 17 due to "improperly discarded smoking materials."

Units arrived on the scene of the two-story, single-family home with fire showing from the deck. Crews quickly initiated firefighting operations and were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

Despite the presence of smoke alarms, there was no indication that they activated during the incident. One occupant was transported for non life-threatening injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation indicate the cause of the fire was accidental, stemming from improperly discarded smoking materials on the deck. The total property loss is estimated at $303,000.

