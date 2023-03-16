Group On The Loose After $500K Jewelry Store Heist In Virginia, Police Say

The search is on for a ragtag group of men and women who are suspected of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Fairfax County jewelry store.

Surveillance photos have been released by police investigators in Falls Church as they attempt to locate three men and four women who are believed to have stolen approximately $500,000 worth of goods from Tri State Jewelers on Broad Street last week.

The incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, March 10, officials said.

Officials said that the men engaged store employees in conversation, while the women roamed the store. Once distracted, one woman allegedly made her way to the back of the store and took multiple items.

The incident was caught on surveillance photos.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or jewelry store heist has been asked to contact Det. Clyde Gandionko at the Falls Church Police Department by calling (703) 248-5284.

