Forbes Ranks DMV Companies Among 'America’s Best Large Employers'

Forbes has compiled a list of the best large companies to work for in America, and six of them are in the DMV.

The list was compiled as a partner project with market research firm Statista.

Forbes and Satista surveyed about 450,000 workers at US companies with at least 5,000 employees. They were asked if they'd recommend their employers to friends or family, and rate them on a scale from 0 to 10, Forbes explains.

The results reflect the companies that were most highly recommended by their employees.

18. NASA: Washington, DC

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration employs 16,014 individuals, according to Forbes. The government agency behind the nation's space program was established in 1958, and is headquartered in Washington, DC. NASA has led the majority of American space exploration efforts, including the moon-landing missions.

20. Johns Hopkins Medicine: Baltimore, MD

Johns Hopkins Medicine, founded in 1889, employs over 27,000 individuals across the DMV area. The historic healthcare system even coined the term "residents" for doctors-in-training after its famous Johns Hopkins Billings Administration Building was used to house doctors in training until the 1950s.

The mission of Johns Hopkins Medicine is to improve the health of the community and the world by setting the standard of excellence in medical education, research and clinical care. Johns Hopkins Medicine sees more than 2.8 million patients and nearly 337,000 emergency room visits annually.

26. Hilton: McLean, VA

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., was founded by Conrad Hilton, on March 18, 2010 and employs more than 360,000 individuals. The company is headquartered in McLean, VA, and operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise.

The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees, according to Forbes.

29. Amtrak: Washington, DC

Amtrak, the national railroad passenger corporation, employs over 17,100 individuals. The railroad service connects the nation through railroad routes spanning over 21,000 miles across 46 states, DC, and three Canadian provinces. The company operates over 300 trains each day to over 500 destinations.

46. Lockheed Martin: Bethesda, MD

Lockheed Martin Corp., headquartered in Bethesda, MD, is a global security and aerospace company, that engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services, according to Forbes.

The company has over 106,000 employees, and was founded in 1961, according to Forbes.

49. HII: Newport News, VA

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.(HII) is a shipbuilding business that operates in three business segments, Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions.

The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants, according to Forbes.

The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear powered ships, including aircraft carriers and submarines, Forbes continues.

The Technical Solutions segment provides professional services including fleed support, integrated missions solutions, nuclear and environmental, and oil and gas services, Forbes states.

