Easy Pick: Virginia Lottery Player Cashes In $1M Mega Millions Ticket

You’d be smiling too if you won a nine-figure prize while playing a Virginia Lottery game on a whim on your phone.

Annandale resident Man Nguyen has a million reasons to smile after cashing in big on a Mega Millions tickets he purchased online after noticing the Virginia Lottery app on his device.

Lottery officials say that one of the tickets that Nguyen purchased matched the first five numbers of the Feb. 28 drawing, only missing the Mega Ball number - which could have led to a $154 million windfall if he hit the jackpot.

The winning numbers on the Feb. 28 drawing were 14-16-49-52-59 with (ironically) a Mega Ball of 13. Fate was on Ngyuen’s side that day, as the numbers were all made through Easy Pick, and were selected at random.

the money is already is burning a hole in Nguyen’s pocket, and he said he has big plans for his big check.

“My wife’s birthday is coming up,” he said. “And I am thinking about buying her a new car!”

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

