Crisis negotiators were at a home on the 4100 block of Park Chase Drive in Fair Oaks as of 7:30 p.m., where a potentially-armed man was barricaded inside with a woman, county police said.

At 10 p.m., police said the man was in police custody and the woman was found unharmed.

