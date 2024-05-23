Mostly Cloudy 83°

Arrest Made In Deadly Fair Haven Gas Station Shooting

A 44-year-old Washington DC man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Fairfax County shooting, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Doniel Drake is accused of gunning down Arthur Edward Mann II, 38, at the Citgo station on Richmond Highway just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, county police said.

Mann and Drake had been arguing at the gas pump prior to the shooting, police said.

Drake was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was held without bond, police said.

