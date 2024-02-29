Cat, whose real name is Catherine Janice Ipsan and had been battling sarcoma cancer, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday morning, Feb. 28 in her childhood home, her family said on Instagram.

"We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months," the Ipsan family said.

"Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you."

Cat was raised in Annandale, VA and launched her music career in Washington D.C.

"Cat took to violin and piano at an early age. What followed was 18 years of classical training, with valuable time spent as part of orchestral productions, jazz bands and theatre shows," her website says.

"The D.C. music world would soon embrace the young artist as both a pop sensation and a writer/producer to watch that diversity flourish all the more so.

In 2019, Cat won the WAMMY (Washington Area Music Award) for Best Rock Artist in the DC metropolitan area, and in 2020 her single "Pricey" was featured in the hit Netflix show "Selling Sunset."

Many of Cat's videos have been going viral on TikTok, where she's been documenting both her musical journey and her battle with cancer.

Last month, she announced on TikTok that the "cancer has won" teasing her song "Dance You Outta My Head" playing in the background.

In releasing the song officially, Cat said in another TikTok video she changed the rights of it so that all of the proceeds would go to her 7-year-old son, who survives her.

"Dance You Outta My Head" reached No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 and landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.