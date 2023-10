Virginia State Police say Melissa Ann Boyd, 46, is driving a white 2018 Chrysler Pacifica with Virginia plate UKB8491.

She was last seen around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 3, on Zachary Taylor Highway in Unionville.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call police immediately.

