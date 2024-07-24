Overcast 77°

'16 And Pregnant' Star Autumn Oxley Dies In Virginia: Reports

A death investigation has been launched after a former MTV reality show star died over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

 Photo Credit: Autumn Oxley Facebook
Autumn Oxley, 27, who was featured on "16 and Pregnant" in 2014 with the birth of her son, Drake, reportedly suffered a medical emergency in Sandston Saturday, July 20.

She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders in Henrico County, which is not far from Richmond.

According to a Deadline report, Oxley's sister announced her death on Facebook, but later deleted the post.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical examiner.

No additional details have been released.

A family member said that a GoFundMe campaign is expected to be set up on behalf of Oxley in the wake of her death.

