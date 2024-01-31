The Metropolitan Police Department has identified 5-year-old Zyina Crump as the child who was struck while running across parking lot i the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

Police say that shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, a vehicle was traveling south through the parking lot when the child began running across it and was struck after crossing the path of the car.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead from her injuries..

The driver stayed at the scene after the girl was struck, police noted, and was interviewed by responding detectives. No charges were filed, and no additional information about the situation was provided by police.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or may have been traveling in the area on Minnesota Avenue at the time has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.