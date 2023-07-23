Woman Sexually Assaulted, Struck With Box Cutter During Assault At Crystal City Shops: Police

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were called to the 1900 block of South Bell Street where there was a report of a woman who was attacked while walking in the Crystal City Shops.

It is alleged that an unknown suspect armed with a box cutter demanded cash and stole the woman's cellphone. He then took her to a secluded area, sexually assaulted her, and struck her with the weapon, which resulted in a cut.

The victim was able to escape the area and sought assistance from passersby in the 1900 block of Richmond Highway who were able to call the police.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of minor injuries.

The suspect was described as being a Black man in his mid-20s with dark hair and a beard. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts with gay leggings underneath and he was carrying a green duffle bag.

It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Maldonado at the department by calling (703) 228-4194 or emailing mmmaldonado@arlingtonva.us.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.