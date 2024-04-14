Woman Dies After Being Pulled From Water In Northwest DC: Report

At approximately 8 p.m. on April 13, DC Fire and EMS personnel were called in to assist with a water rescue, where a woman suffered what were initially described as critical injuries.

According to a FOX report, the woman died after being rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

No additional details about the incident have been released by officials. It remains unclear how she landed in the water.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

