White Christmas? New Storm Could Bring Potentially Significant Snowfall To Much Of Region

Dreaming of a White Christmas?

You may just get your wish thanks to a new storm system on track for the Northeast just before Christmas Day on Sunday, Dec. 25, according to the National Weather Service.

"The potential blockbuster system will coincide with a massive outbreak of Arctic air that will send temperatures to bone-chilling levels through the holiday weekend," according to AccuWeather.com, "and could be one of the most intense and prolonged periods of frigid air in decades during Christmastime."

According to the current projected track and timing, the system is due to arrive on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The days leading up to the storm's arrival will be mainly sunny and dry, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s each day.

But just as many are boarding trains, planes, and automobiles, the storm system is expected to make for slippery travel starting on Thursday.

According to current models, widespread and potentially significant snowfall is possible on Friday, Dec. 23 into Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24.

"At this time, there is every indication to believe that a major storm will unfold and track from somewhere over the South Central states to the Northeast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Currently, projections have the system winding down sometime on Saturday, with dry conditions expected on Christmas Day.

But there's uncertainty surrounding the projected timing, track, and strength of the system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.